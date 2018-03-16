Authorities in Hong Kong have unveiled planned legislation which requires students to be taught China’s national anthem and will punish anyone who insults it with up to three years in prison.

Proposed law in Hong Kong could see people jailed for China anthem insults

The legislation also calls for anyone who is present when March Of The Volunteers is played to “stand and deport themselves respectfully”.

The anthem has become a political flashpoint in Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese city where football fans have repeatedly booed it at matches, drawing warnings and fines from organisers. Hong Kong’s government is acting after Beijing last year enacted a new National Anthem Law and amended China’s criminal code so that anyone disrespecting the anthem can be imprisoned.

China’s legislature also added it to Hong Kong’s Basic Law constitution, requiring the city to introduce local legislation. The proposed law adds to concerns that Beijing is eroding civil liberties in Hong Kong despite promises to maintain them following its 1997 handover from Britain.

Pro-democracy activists and politicians are worried that the law will be used to undermine free speech in Hong Kong, which has a separate legal system. Under the new law, anyone who “publicly and wilfully alters the lyrics or the score of the national anthem”, performs or sings it in “a distorted or derogatory manner”, or insults it in “any other manner” would be fined and imprisoned for up to three years.

The proposal also calls for primary and secondary schools to teach pupils the anthem as well as “to observe the etiquette” when it is sung or played. The proposal will be discussed on March 23 in Hong Kong’s legislature.

Press Association