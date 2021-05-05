Proportion of income claims for mental health issues ‘doubled in 2020’

The proportion of income protection claims triggered by mental health issues doubled in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to an insurer.

More than one in four (27%) such claims were triggered by mental health conditions last year, compared with 13% in 2019, making it the most common cause of claim, according to data from Zurich.

It released the findings ahead of Mental Health Awareness week from May 10 to 16.

Around £1.7 million of payments were made to individual policy holders who claimed. Some sought clinical support as part of their policy for conditions including depression, stress and anxiety, Zurich said.

We know around one in four of us will experience a mental health problem at some point in our lives Nicky Bray, Zurich

The firm also said that 28% of new group income protection claims last year were for mental illness, making it the second most common reason for people seeking support, after cancer.

This is cover provided by an employer as part of an employee’s benefits package.

Nicky Bray, Zurich’s chief underwriter for its life business, said: “We know around one in four of us will experience a mental health problem at some point in our lives, which means it is vital that products such as life and income protection insurance are available to as many people as possible.

“To help boost uptake, we continually look to simplify the application questions and only request further information when needed to give a fair decision, making the process of buying life insurance easy to understand and quick to apply for.

“We are also progressing various initiatives as part of our work with the ABI (Association of British Insurers) on the mental health standards for the industry.”

PA Media