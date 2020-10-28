Property giant Landsec poaches Vanessa Simms as next finance chief

Property giant Landsec has poached Vanessa Simms from residential landlord Grainger as its next finance chief (Ricky MacGregor/PA)

Property giant Land Securities (Landsec) has poached Vanessa Simms from residential landlord Grainger as its next finance chief.

The appointment comes a week after the company said it is selling off roughly £4 billion of its property portfolio as it looks to shift away from struggling sectors such as retail.

Ms Simms, who has been chief financial officer at Grainger since 2016, is expected to join Landsec by no later than June next year.

The new finance boss, who previously worked at property rivals Unite and Segro, will replace Martin Greenslade, who revealed plans to step down from the business last month.

Weâre really pleased that Vanessa Simms will be joining us as our next Chief Financial Officer. Vanessa is expected to be with us by no later than 1 June 2021. Welcome to the team, Vanessa! pic.twitter.com/fCdtkGtKS2 — @LandsecGroup (@LandsecGroup) October 28, 2020

It comes six months after Mark Allan took over as chief executive of the property firm, following four years as head of St Modwen Properties.

Ms Simms said: “I am delighted to be joining Landsec at such a pivotal time.

“Mark and his colleagues set out a compelling strategy and vision at their recent capital markets day and I am very much looking forward to being part of the Landsec team that will deliver that strategy.”

Mr Allan said: “I am delighted that Vanessa is to join Landsec as our next CFO, building on the strong foundations established by Martin.

“She brings a valuable combination of expertise and experience and I have been particularly impressed by the role she has played in helping to deliver strategic change and business transformation at Grainger in recent years.

“On behalf of the board, and all of my colleagues, I welcome Vanessa to Landsec and look forward to working with her when she joins next year.”

PA Media