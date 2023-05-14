Professor sets record for living underwater

Diving explorer and medical researcher Dr Joseph Dituri peers out of a large porthole at Jules’ Undersea Lodge positioned at the bottom of a 30ft-deep lagoon in Key Largo, Florida (Frazier Nivens/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)© Frazier Nivens

By Associated Press Reporter

A US university professor has broken a record for the longest time living underwater without depressurisation at a Florida Keys lodge for scuba divers.