'Productive' talks between Theresa May's team and Labour Party will continue tomorrow

Talks between Theresa May's negotiating team and the Labour Party were "productive" and will continue tomorrow, Downing Street said.

The Prime Minister's negotiating team will meet the opposition party for further talks on Friday to try to find a way out of the Brexit stalemate.

A spokesman for May's office said both sets of negotiating teams met for four and a half hours of "detailed and productive technical talks".

May is looking to find a solution that the Labour Party can support ahead of a European Council summit on April 10.

"The government and the opposition hope to meet again tomorrow for further work to find a way forward to deliver on the referendum, mindful of the need to make progress ahead of the forthcoming European Council," the Downing Street spokesman said.

There are no further plans to hold indicative Brexit votes next week. Theresa May's spokesman said that the British government has not taken the required steps to hold votes on different Brexit options in parliament on Monday.

The spokesman added that Britain needed to set out a plan for the way it wishes to proceed on Brexit in a letter to European Council President Donald Tusk at least a day before the April 10 summit.

Meanwhile, James Cleverly, the deputy chairman of the ruling Conservative Party, has been appointed as a junior minister in the Brexit department, replacing an MP who quit in protest at the government's strategy.

Cleverly will replace Chris Heaton-Harris who quit on Wednesday because he did not agree with the government's decision to ask for an extension to Britain's departure date from the European Union.

Cleverly has been appointed as the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Exiting the European Union.

