News World News

Thursday 15 February 2018

Probe after huge sinkhole swallows cars in Rome street

Mayor Virginia Raggi said the situation is under control.

The scene in Rome after a sinkhole opened up, engulfing parked cars (Massimo Percossi/ANSA via AP)
The scene in Rome after a sinkhole opened up, engulfing parked cars (Massimo Percossi/ANSA via AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

Authorities in Rome have launched an investigation after a 30ft-wide sinkhole swallowed half a dozen cars on a residential street.

No one was injured in Wednesday evening’s collapse in the Balduina neighbourhood, but families in nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

ipanews_6931064e-e9ae-4631-9786-0ce50ae9b2fd_embedded234980642
The scene after the sinkhole opened in Rome

The ANSA news agency said prosecutors had placed a property owner and the company handling construction along the road under investigation.

Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi visited the site and stressed that the sinkhole, which appeared to shave off the entire side of the road, occurred at an active construction site, and that the situation is under control.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News