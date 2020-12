Prison terms for activists who attended unauthorised protest in Hong Kong

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam were sentenced to jail on charges related to an unauthorised anti-government protest last year at the city’s police headquarters.

Wong, who pleaded guilty to organising and participating in the protest, received 13 and a half months behind bars.

Chow, who also pleaded guilty to participating in the protest and inciting others to take part, received 10 months, while Lam received seven months after pleading guilty to incitement.

The protest took place on June 21 last year, and saw thousands surround the police headquarters as they demonstrated against excessive force by police against protesters, as well as a now-withdrawn extradition bill that would have allowed suspects to be extradited to mainland China.

Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong, right, and Ivan Lam, left, are escorted by prison officers to a prison van before appearing in court (Kin Cheung/AP)

Hong Kong activists Joshua Wong, right, and Ivan Lam, left, are escorted by prison officers to a prison van before appearing in court (Kin Cheung/AP)

The jailing of the trio, known for their advocacy for democracy in Hong Kong both at home and abroad, comes as Beijing tightens control over the semi-autonomous city following months of anti-government protests last year, which occasionally saw violent clashes between protesters and police.

In June, Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong to crack down on dissent.

It is the first time that Chow, 23, has been given a jail sentence.

Wong, 24, and Lam, 26, had previously been jailed over charges related to their activism.

PA Media