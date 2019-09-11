News World News

Wednesday 11 September 2019

Prison sentences upheld for Thai rioters who disrupted 2009 regional conference

Supporters of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra stormed a hotel in Pattaya hosting regional leaders.

File photo showing anti-government demonstrators storm past soldiers as they force their way into the 14th Asean Summit convention hall in Pattaya, Thailand in 2009 . Thailand’s Supreme Court (Sakchai Lalit/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

Thailand’s Supreme Court has affirmed the prison sentences of 12 members of the Red Shirt political movement convicted in connection with rioting that disrupted an important regional conference in 2009.

The 12 had received four-year prison sentences for their actions on April 11 2009, when supporters of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra seeking to force out a government of their opponents stormed a hotel in the resort city of Pattaya hosting the summit meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Thaksin Shinawatra (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Asean leaders were forced to flee, some by helicopter, and the summit was postponed.

The defendants were convicted on charges of sedition, illegal assembly, damaging property and trespassing.

Wednesday’s ruling reversed the conviction of a 13th defendant.

