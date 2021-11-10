Priests bullied and mocked over their appearance by bishops, priests’ meeting hears

Priests have been bullied and mocked over their appearance by certain bishops, a meeting of priests has heard.

The online meeting of the Association of Catholic Priests also heard that gay priests have been refused permission to work in parishes by some bishops while in other dioceses they are treated as valued members of the priesthood.

At their AGM on Wednesday, which took place via Zoom due to a number of priests having Covid or being vulnerable to the virus due to their age and health, Fr Tim Hazelwood of the priests group addressed up to 120 participants on the topic, ‘Priests in Crisis’.

The parish priest of Killeagh-Inch in Co Cork said there was “no accountability” for bishops in their dealings and treatment of priests.

Another member of the ACP leadership, Dublin priest Fr John Collins, told the meeting: “The reality for a lot of priests around the country is they are being bullied. This can’t be allowed to go unchallenged.”

Members of the priests’ association were discussing a list of 11 complaints and case studies the ACP leadership compiled outlining concerns over the treatment of some priests by some bishops.

According to the group, gay priests have been refused permission to work in parishes by some bishops while in other dioceses they are treated as valued members of the priesthood.

However, Fr Liam Power, of the Diocese of Waterford and Lismore, said he “did not believe that a bishop would remove a priest from active ministry simply because he is gay”.

His scepticism was dismissed by Fr Hazelwood who responded: “Priests have been put out [of priesthood] because they were gay. It does happen. The reality is that there is huge homophobia and fear around the whole gay issue. Even our theology is stuck in it. That is why we are trying to open up the issue.”

Another concern highlighted related to how certain bishops have mocked some priests over their physical appearance.

Fr Hazelwood also expressed concern around priests who take time out from ministry and are then not allowed to resume active service by their bishop.

“Some have been coerced and bullied into leaving the priesthood against their wishes while others have been forced to make an inappropriate public confession contingent on a continuation in ministry,” the ACP said.

Fr Hazelwood said that if the Church is going to go down the route of synodality there had to be openness and respect in all situations. He urged priests who are being treated badly to contact the ACP where they will get a listening ear and support.