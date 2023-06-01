Pride profile: I will be the first asexual grand marshal at NYC’s Pride March

Ms Benoit hopes to raise awareness for asexuality at the NYC Pride event (Sophia Paget/PA)

By Danielle Desouza, PA

A model and activist from the UK has said she is hoping to make a “really great statement” and help more Pride events “to be blatantly inclusive” as the first asexual grand marshal at New York City’s Pride March.