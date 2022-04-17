President Zelensky warns world should be prepared for Russian nuclear attack

Kharkiv has been under heavy bombardment throughout the weekend (Felipe Dana/AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the world should be ready for the prospect of Vladimir Putin using nuclear weapons.

Speaking from the country’s capital Kyiv, Mr Zelensky voiced his fears the Russian president could also be prepared to use chemical weapons against Ukraine.

Asked if he was concerned about the prospect of a nuclear attack by CNN, Mr Zelensky said: “Not only me - all of the world, all of the countries have to be worried.”

He added: “Chemical weapons... They could do it, for them the life of the people [is] nothing. That’s why. We should think not be afraid, not be afraid but be ready.

“But that is not a question for Ukraine, not only for Ukraine but for all the world, I think.”

Mr Zelensky said around 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops have died so far and a further 10,000 have been injured in the conflict.

However, he is uncertain about the civilian death toll.

He said: “It is very difficult to talk about civilians, since south of our country, where the towns and cities are blocked - Kherson, Berdyansk, Mariupol further east, and the area to the east where Volnovakha is - we just don’t know how many people have died in that area that is blocked.”

Meanwhile Austria’s chancellor has said after meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow that the Russian president is “in his own war logic” over Ukraine.

Karl Nehammer told NBC in an interview that he thinks Mr Putin believes he is winning the war.

The politician was the first European leader to meet Mr Putin in Moscow since Russia launched its invasion on February 24.

He said: “We have to look in his eyes and we have to confront him with that, what we see in Ukraine”.

Before arriving in Moscow last Monday, Mr Nehammer had visited Bucha, Ukraine, the town outside of Kyiv where graphic evidence of killings and torture has emerged following the withdrawal of Russian forces.

The chancellor told Meet the Press that he confronted Mr Putin with what he had seen in Bucha, and “it was not a friendly conversation”.

He added Mr Putin said “he will co-operate with an international investigation, on one hand, and on the other hand, he told me that he doesn’t trust the Western world. So this will be the problem now in the future”.

Separately, President Zelensky said he spoke on Saturday with the leaders of Britain and Sweden about how best to help those defending Mariupol and the tens of thousands of civilians trapped inside the besieged city.

Mariupol’s fate can be decided either through battle or diplomacy, Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address to the nation.

“Either our partners give Ukraine all of the necessary heavy weapons, the planes, and without exaggeration immediately, so we can reduce the pressure of the occupiers on Mariupol and break the blockade,” he said.

“Or we do so through negotiations, in which the role of our partners should be decisive.”

Russia’s bombardment of cities around Ukraine on Saturday included an explosion in Kharkiv that destroyed a community kitchen.

Associated Press journalists at the scene recorded the immediate aftermath of the apparent missile attack. Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said three people were killed and 34 wounded by missile strikes on Saturday in that city alone.

The kitchen was set up by World Central Kitchen, which is run by celebrity chef Jose Andres to establish feeding systems in disaster and war zones. Mr Andres tweeted that the non-governmental organisation’s staff members were shaken but safe.

The organisation says it has now reached 30 cities across the country, providing nearly 300,000 meals a day.

Mr Andres said the attack in Kharkiv shows that “to give food in the middle of a senseless war is an act of courage, resilience and resistance”, adding his group’s chefs will keep cooking for Ukraine.

In the UK, Prince Charles has remembered the millions of displaced people “wounded by the past, fearful of the future” in his Easter message.

He highlighted their plight as thousands of Ukrainians continue to seek sanctuary from fighting in their homeland, following in the footsteps of millions of refugees who have already fled the Russian invasion.

He said meeting the “innocent victims of conflict” over the years, he had found it “profoundly moving” to see the numbers of people ready to invite those in need into their homes.

In his message he said: “Today, millions of people find themselves displaced, wearied by their journey from troubled places, wounded by the past, fearful of the future – and in need of a welcome, of rest and of kindness.

“Over the past years, I have found myself heartbroken at the sufferings of the innocent victims of conflict, or persecution, some of whom I have met and who have told me stories of unutterable tragedy as they have been forced to flee their country and seek shelter far from home.

“But amidst all this sadness and inhumanity, it has been profoundly moving to see how so many people are ready to open their homes to those in need, and how they have offered their time and their resources to help those facing such soul-destroying sorrow and hardship.”