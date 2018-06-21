News World News

Friday 22 June 2018

President Trump says wife’s ‘I don’t care’ jacket was aimed at media

The green hooded spring military jacket has the words written graffiti-style on the back.

First Lady Melania Trump (Andrew Harnik/AP)
First Lady Melania Trump (Andrew Harnik/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

President Donald Trump says his wife Melania was attacking the news media when she wore a jacket that read “I really don’t care, do u?”.

The First Lady wore the jacket as she travelled to and from a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents.

The jacked caused a commotion on social media, which President Trump responded to by tweet.

He says the slogan “written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media”, adding: “Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!”

Asked earlier what message the first lady was trying to send, Mrs Trump’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said: “It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message.”

Ms Grisham underscored that message in a tweet with the hashtags #SheCares and #ItsJustAJacket.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News