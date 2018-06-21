President Trump says wife’s ‘I don’t care’ jacket was aimed at media

The First Lady wore the jacket as she travelled to and from a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents.

He says the slogan “written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media”, adding: “Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!”

The jacked caused a commotion on social media, which President Trump responded to by tweet.

Today’s visit w the children in Texas impacted @flotus greatly. If media would spend their time & energy on her actions & efforts to help kids - rather than speculate & focus on her wardrobe - we could get so much accomplished on behalf of children. #SheCares #ItsJustAJacket — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) June 21, 2018

Asked earlier what message the first lady was trying to send, Mrs Trump’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said: “It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message.”

Ms Grisham underscored that message in a tweet with the hashtags #SheCares and #ItsJustAJacket.