President Trump says officials are developing new guidelines for virus risk

President Donald Trump says federal officials are developing guidelines to rate counties by risk of virus spread, as he aims to ease the nationwide strategy to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter to the nation’s governors, President Trump said the new guidelines are meant to enable state and local leaders to make “decisions about maintaining, increasing, or relaxing social distancing and other measures they have put in place”.

The president has been looking at how to contain the economic fallout of the guidelines issued by his administration as well as local leaders to slow the tide of infections.

All over the country, American greatness is on display as ordinary citizens step up to help one another through a national time of need.



— The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 26, 2020

Last week, he unveiled a 15-day programme advising against large gatherings and calling for many Americans to remain at home — and many states have placed even greater restrictions on their residents.

President Trump said the rollout of new testing will enable more nuanced recommendations that would allow some lesser-impacted parts of the country to regain a sense of normality sooner.

“Our expanded testing capabilities will quickly enable us to publish criteria, developed in close coordination with the Nation’s public health officials and scientists, to help classify counties with respect to continued risks posed by the virus,” President Trump said.

PA Media