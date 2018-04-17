President Trump says Korean peace talks have his blessing

President Donald Trump says conversations between North and South Korea to end their decades-long war have his blessing.

Speaking as he welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to his private club in Florida, President Trump confirmed that the two Koreas are negotiating an end to hostilities.

Today, President Trump and the First Lady will welcome the Prime Minister of Japan and Mrs. Abe. pic.twitter.com/u7H0zRmsrN — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 17, 2018 A meeting between North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in is expected in next week. President Trump said the leaders “do have my blessing” to discuss an official end to the war.

The White House has said Mr Abe’s visit will give the leaders an opportunity to discuss President Trump’s own upcoming summit with Mr Kim, which the president is looking to hold in the next two months. President Trump said the US and Japan are “very unified” on the subject of North Korea, though privately Mr Abe is expected to raise Japan’s concerns about the potential summit.

President Trump said five locations are under consideration for the summit but offered no further details. President Trump took credit for the inter-Korean talks, saying: “Without us and without me, in particular, I guess you would have to say, they wouldn’t be discussing anything.”

The official visit began on Tuesday afternoon as an honour cordon of uniformed service-members lined the palm-fringed drive to the club. Getting ready to meet Prime Minister Abe of Japan, a truly fine gentleman! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2018 President Trump greeted Mr Abe at the red-carpeted door of the mansion as the pair posed for photos ahead of a planned one-on-one meeting.

It will be followed by a small group discussion with top national security officials focused on the Kim summit.

The president and first lady Melania Trump will also have dinner with Mr Abe and his wife.

President Trump welcomed the two days of meetings at his Mar-a-Lago club. “It’s an honour to have you in Florida with us,” he said.

Press Association