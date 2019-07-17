President Donald Trump says he has no regrets about his tweets that four Democratic freshmen should “go back” to their home countries.

President Trump has no regrets about ‘go back’ tweets

President Trump claims the political fallout has benefited him, saying, “I’m winning a lot.”

President Trump insisted he is “not relishing the fight”, but says he is enjoying it because he has to get the message out to the American people.

He is pleased that only four Republican House members voted to condemn his comments about the Democratic lawmakers.

President Trump made the remarks as he departed the White House for a campaign rally in North Carolina.

