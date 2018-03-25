President Trump defends 1.3 trillion dollars spending plan

President Trump said on Twitter that because of the added military funding, “many jobs are created and our Military is again rich”.

The president sought 25 billion US dollars (£18 billion) for his border wall, but the plan includes much less — just 1.6 billion US dollars.

He says building his signature border wall “is all about National Defence”.

Because of the $700 & $716 Billion Dollars gotten to rebuild our Military, many jobs are created and our Military is again rich. Building a great Border Wall, with drugs (poison) and enemy combatants pouring into our Country, is all about National Defense. Build WALL through M!

President Trump tweeted that it is “just a down payment” and the “rest of the money will come”.

Much can be done with the $1.6 Billion given to building and fixing the border wall. It is just a down payment. Work will start immediately. The rest of the money will come - and remember DACA, the Democrats abandoned you (but we will not)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2018

Conservatives have criticised the president for signing the giant budget bill.