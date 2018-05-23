President cannot block critics on Twitter, judge rules

In the ruling, she said no government official — including the president — is above the law.

U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald said that because President Trump is a public figure, his Twitter account is a designated public forum.



His blocking people "based on their political speech constitutes viewpoint discrimination that violates the First Amendment." pic.twitter.com/9cNRoGsKlD — AJ+ (@ajplus) May 23, 2018

The case was brought last July by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University and seven individuals blocked by Mr Trump after criticising the Republican president.