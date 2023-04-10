US President Joe Biden has said today that he plans to run for re-election in 2024 but is not prepared to announce it yet.

"I plan on running...but we're not prepared to announce it yet," Biden said in an interview with NBC's "Today" show before the White House Easter Egg Roll.

Biden has said he intends to be the Democratic candidate in 2024 but has not made a formal announcement. Both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have said they will run together.

Top White House advisers are set to make final decisions on launching Biden’s re-election campaign, NBC News reported, citing several unidentified sources.

"The decision part is over, but he resents the pressure to have to announce what he’s already decided," one source familiar with the matter told NBC.

US President Joe Biden will be in Ireland for five days from tomorrow, Tuesday, April 11 to Saturday, April 15.

He will be accompanied by US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, making the visit even more high-powered.

It remains possible that First Lady Jill Biden will accompany her husband, and if so she will have some separate engagements.

But officials admit the entire programme could be thrown off course, or cancelled, if President Jimmy Carter dies.

The latter, a fellow Democrat, served as President from 1976 to 1980, when supplanted by Ronald Reagan of the Republican party.