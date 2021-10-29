Premier Foods to triple plant-based business by 2030 in green strategy

Premier Foods has launched a sustainability plan which will ramp up its plant-based business (Premier Foods/PA)

Bisto gravy maker Premier Foods has revealed plans to triple its plant-based sales to £250 million by 2030 as part of its efforts to boost its green credentials.

The food group, which also owns brands including Mr Kipling and Ambrosia, makes around £78 million each year from plant-based foods and said it will launch a raft of new products from later this year as part of its plant-based drive.

It said it will offer meat-free meal pots through its Batchelors brand by the end of the year, using a vegan bacon alternative called Facon.

Alex Whitehouse, chief executive officer of Premier Foods, said that “encouraging healthy eating” will be at the forefront of its new strategy.

It hailed the “success” of recent plant-based product launches including Sharwood’s Deliciously Vegan cooking sauces and meat-free Oxo cubes.

Mr Whitehouse said: “Over the last few years, we have made very good progress against our previous responsibility strategy and we are proud of what has been achieved so far.

“However, it is now time to push ourselves harder – harder for the health of our consumers, and harder for the health of our planet.

“Our key focus continues to be encouraging healthy eating. We produce and market some of the nation’s favourite brands, bought by millions every day.

“This gives us a powerful opportunity to use these brands to help consumers choose new healthier options, more plant-based options, and options that are more sustainable and contribute to a less wasteful world.”

The group said it also plans to reduce the environmental impact of its packaging by making 100% of this recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025.