Power outage sparks delays at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport
The airport says incoming flights ‘will be reduced in capacity’ and that several departing flights have been cancelled or delayed.
Passengers at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport are facing long waits after a power outage temporarily knocked out its check-in systems.
The outage that hit parts of Amsterdam early on Sunday morning prompted authorities to briefly shut roads and a rail link to the airport on the outskirts of the Dutch capital.
The airport says on its website that check-in systems were restored early on Sunday, but warned passengers to check the status of their flights for updates.
Check-in systems in all departure halls are up and running again, which means that passenger flows can start moving. As a result of this, the airport is now open and accessible by road and train again. Passengers should check the status of their flight on https://t.co/MVupfrMBxv— Schiphol (@Schiphol) April 29, 2018
The airport says incoming flights “will be reduced in capacity” from 9-11am local time and that several departing flights have been cancelled or delayed.
The Dutch power grid administrator, Tennet, says it is investigating the cause of the outage.
Press Association