Post Office Travel Money suspends some currency services

Post Office Travel Money, the UK’s largest foreign currency provider, has suspended the ability to buy travel money online as well as its branch pre-order service.

It said that both the ability to purchase travel money online from the Post Office website and the use of its branch pre-order service will remain suspended “whilst strict self-isolation measures remain in place”.

The provider accounts for around one in four UK foreign exchange transactions. Its multi-currency travel money card remains operational.

It is also reminding its 700,000-plus Post Office Travel Money card customers that any foreign currency held on their card can be transferred back into sterling, in case this helps with expenses during the coronavirus epidemic.

The Post Office Travel Money card has the ability to hold 23 currencies.

The Post Office said customers who want to swap funds back into sterling can do so without incurring a fee. Conversions will be made at the advertised rate of the day.

Its travel money card customers who remain abroad during the coronavirus pandemic can continue to load their card with foreign currency.

A statement from the Post Office said: “Whilst travelling abroad is not at the forefront of people’s minds right now, we want to remind travel money card holders who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic that they may have foreign currency sitting on their card right now that can be transferred to pounds to help with day-to-day expenses.

“For Britons who are stuck abroad at the moment and who already have our travel money card it can still be loaded with foreign currency to help navigate expenses incurred trying to get home. Any currency that is not used can be held over on the card for a number of years.”

