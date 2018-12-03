News World News

Monday 3 December 2018

Possible gunman reported at US university

In a tweet, William Peace University said a gunman was reportedly on his way to the campus.

The university tweeted it had received reports of a possible gunman on campus (Peter Byrne/PA)
By Associated Press Reporter

A university in North Carolina says a possible gunman has been reported on campus and is telling people to take shelter.

In a tweet, William Peace University said a gunman was reportedly on his way to the campus. School spokesman Ian Dunne said Raleigh police are on the scene to investigate.

William Peace is a small, private liberal arts college in Raleigh that is affiliated with the Presbyterian Church.

The school is located just north of the North Carolina government complex, which includes the legislature.

In an email to The News & Observer, Raleigh police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan wrote: “We have responded to that location in an attempt to locate a subject.”

Press Association

