Thursday 31 May 2018

Porsche gets crunched in valet parking mishap

A hotel employee is believed to have driven a soft-top Porsche Carrera under another vehicle outside the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Sydney.

The Porsche Carrera underneath another car in Sydney (Australian Broadcasting Corp via AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

A hotel valet had a lucky escape — but the luxury sports car he was trying to park did not.

The employee drove the soft-top Porsche Carrera under another vehicle outside the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Sydney, according to Australian media.

Emergency workers cut the driver out of the Porsche as a crowd watched.

The scene in Sydney (Australian Broadcasting Corp/AP)

Matthew Talbot, the hotel’s director of sales and marketing, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp the valet was “embarrassed and a little bit shocked” but was OK.

The larger vehicle was propped up and its wheels were anchored while the vehicles were separated. The black Porsche, its bonnet and front bumper crunched and dented, was then backed on to a tow truck.

Witness Jonathan Bayle said he thought a television show or movie was being shot.

The hotel said it was investigating.

Press Association

