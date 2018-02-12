Popular crooner Vic Damone dies in Florida aged 89
Crooner Vic Damone has died in Florida at the age of 89, his family said.
Damone’s mellow baritone brought him million-selling records and sustained a career lasting half a century in recordings, movies, concerts and television appearances.
Frank Sinatra once said he had “the best pipes in the business”.
Victoria Damone said her father died on Sunday at a Miami Beach hospital from complications related to a respiratory illness.
Damone had been living in retirement in Palm Beach with his fifth wife, Rena Rowan, who died in November 2016.
His hit singles included Again, You’re Breaking My Heart, My Heart Cries for You, On the Street Where You Live and, in 1957, the title song to the Cary Grant film An Affair To Remember.
Press Association