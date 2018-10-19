News World News

Friday 19 October 2018

Pope’s leading Vatican detractor continues criticism over abuse cases

Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, who accuses the pontiff of errors in his treatment of disgraced ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick, hit out at gays.

St Peter’s Square in Rome looking towards the Vatican (Phil Noble/PA)
St Peter’s Square in Rome looking towards the Vatican (Phil Noble/PA)

By Associated Press Reporter

The Vatican ambassador who accused Pope Francis of rehabilitating a disgraced ex-American cardinal has blamed “the scourge of homosexuality” for sex abuse by members of the clergy.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano said the Vatican was being hypocritical in refusing to acknowledge it.

The archbishop issued a third installment in the war of words over the cover-up of ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick.

ipanews_79e92ab2-088a-4fac-ad20-1c9e7d24d947_embedded239167771
Pope Francis (Andrew Medichini/AP)

He was responding to a Vatican cardinal who had rebuked him and accused him of mounting a “blasphemous” political hit job against Francis with his claims.

The archbishop accurately noted that Cardinal Marc Ouellet actually confirmed the core of his allegations.

He had said that Mr McCarrick was placed under some form of restriction during Pope Benedict XVI’s papacy because of allegations he pressured seminarians to sleep with him.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News