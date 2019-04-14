News World News

Sunday 14 April 2019

Pope warns against being judgmental as he ushers in Holy Week

Thousands gathered at the Vatican in Rome for Palm Sunday.

Pope Francis celebrates Palm Sunday Mass in St Peter’s Square (Gregorio Borgia/AP)
Pope Francis celebrates Palm Sunday Mass in St Peter’s Square (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

Pope Francis warned against being judgmental and too full of oneself, in his Palm Sunday homily to thousands of people during Mass in St Peter’s Square in Rome.

He cautioned against the temptation of “triumphalism,” which he said feeds itself by “looking askance at others and constantly judging them inferior, wanting, failures.”

ipanews_98c40666-520d-46c1-b401-5f1ff7d083ed_embedded242321375
Pope Francis delivers his homily during Palm Sunday Mass (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

The day ushers in Holy Week, which will include Way of the Cross processions around the world to commemorate the Passion, or suffering, of Jesus on Good Friday and his death by crucifixion.

Palm Sunday services recall the triumphant entry of Jesus entering Jerusalem. But not long after, the public’s mood changed, and Jesus was arrested, mocked, scourged and executed.

ipanews_98c40666-520d-46c1-b401-5f1ff7d083ed_embedded242321286
Thousands filled the square on Palm Sunday (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

“Festive acclamations and brutal torture: the silence of Jesus throughout his Passion is profoundly impressive,” Francis said.

The pope cautioned against the temptation of “triumphalism,” which he said feeds itself by “looking askance at others and constantly judging them inferior, wanting, failures.”

ipanews_98c40666-520d-46c1-b401-5f1ff7d083ed_embedded2132624
A woman holds a palm frond as she waits for Pope Francis to celebrate Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Sunday, April 14, 2019. The Roman Catholic Church enters Holy Week, retracing the story of the crucifixion of Jesus and his resurrection three days later on Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Francis added that “one subtle form of triumphalism is spiritual worldliness, which represents the greatest danger, the most treacherous temptation threatening the church.”

He recommended humility as a way to counter such temptations.

ipanews_98c40666-520d-46c1-b401-5f1ff7d083ed_embedded242320925
Prelates hold palm fronds during the Palm Sunday procession (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Sprinkling holy water, Francis blessed palm fronds and olive branches clutched by pilgrims, tourists and Romans before Mass began.

Holy Week culminates in joyous celebrations on Easter Sunday as Christians celebrate their belief that Jesus rose from the dead.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News