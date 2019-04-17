Pope meets teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg

Swedish teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg has brought her climate change campaign to the Vatican.

The 16-year-old met with Pope Francis and carried a sign saying “Join the climate strike”.

The pope has made tackling climate change a key feature of his papacy (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Ms Thunberg arrived late for Francis’ general audience and took her seat in the VIP section in St Peter’s Square.

Francis went up to her at the end of the audience, where Ms Thunberg showed off her sign.

The pope greeted Ms Thunberg in the VIP section of St Peter’s Square (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

She is in Rome to headline Friday’s “school strike”, the growing worldwide youth movement she spearheaded demanding faster action against climate change. Ms Thunberg will also address the Italian parliament.

In Francis, Ms Thunberg has found a kindred spirit. The Jesuit pope has made fighting climate change and caring for God’s creation a pillar of his papacy.

