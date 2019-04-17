News World News

Wednesday 17 April 2019

Pope meets teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg

The 16-year-old invited the pontiff to join the climate strike.

Greta Thunberg showed Pope Francis a sign urging him to join the climate strike (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Greta Thunberg showed Pope Francis a sign urging him to join the climate strike (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

By Associated Press Reporter

Swedish teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg has brought her climate change campaign to the Vatican.

The 16-year-old met with Pope Francis and carried a sign saying “Join the climate strike”.

ipanews_2fe8b2f4-1074-43ce-8d83-a2a277813a6e_embedded242376992
The pope has made tackling climate change a key feature of his papacy (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Ms Thunberg arrived late for Francis’ general audience and took her seat in the VIP section in St Peter’s Square.

Francis went up to her at the end of the audience, where Ms Thunberg showed off her sign.

ipanews_2fe8b2f4-1074-43ce-8d83-a2a277813a6e_embedded242376944
The pope greeted Ms Thunberg in the VIP section of St Peter’s Square (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

She is in Rome to headline Friday’s “school strike”, the growing worldwide youth movement she spearheaded demanding faster action against climate change. Ms Thunberg will also address the Italian parliament.

In Francis, Ms Thunberg has found a kindred spirit. The Jesuit pope has made fighting climate change and caring for God’s creation a pillar of his papacy.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News