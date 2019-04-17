Pope meets teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg
The 16-year-old invited the pontiff to join the climate strike.
Swedish teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg has brought her climate change campaign to the Vatican.
The 16-year-old met with Pope Francis and carried a sign saying “Join the climate strike”.
Ms Thunberg arrived late for Francis’ general audience and took her seat in the VIP section in St Peter’s Square.
Francis went up to her at the end of the audience, where Ms Thunberg showed off her sign.
She is in Rome to headline Friday’s “school strike”, the growing worldwide youth movement she spearheaded demanding faster action against climate change. Ms Thunberg will also address the Italian parliament.
In Francis, Ms Thunberg has found a kindred spirit. The Jesuit pope has made fighting climate change and caring for God’s creation a pillar of his papacy.
Press Association