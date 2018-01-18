Pope marries couple on papal plane in Chile

Bride Paola Podest and groom Carlos Ciuffardi said “I do” after telling Francis that they had been married in a civil service in 2010.

However, they said they were unable to follow up with a church ceremony because of the 2010 earthquake that hit Chile.

💍Paula Podest 👰🏼 y Carlos Ciuffardi 🤵🏼 contrajeron matrimonio en pleno vuelo hacia #Iquique. ¡Agradecemos a @Pontifex_es por realizar por primera vez un matrimonio a bordo! #ElVueloDeFrancisco #FranciscoEnChile pic.twitter.com/v4ClkRkMGJ — LATAM Chile (@LATAM_CHI) January 18, 2018

Francis then offered to marry the LATAM flight attendants aboard the aircraft en route to the northern city of Iquique, and they both readily agreed.