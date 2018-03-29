Pope Francis to have cataract surgery next year

Francis revealed the news as he bid farewell to prisoners at Rome’s Regina Coeli prison after he performed the Holy Thursday ritual of washing the feet of 12 people.

The pope, who frequently tells inmates they need to keep hope alive, told them that they must clear their eyes every day so they can see and spread hope.

Pope Francis waves on his way to Regina Coeli jail in Rome (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

He said cataracts often make it difficult to see, adding “at my age, for example, cataracts come and you don’t see reality well. Next year I have to have an operation”.