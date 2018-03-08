Pope Francis hosts hackathon in campaign for migrants and poor

The Vatican Hackathon, an around-the-clock computer programming marathon, starts on Thursday, with the full support of the pontiff, several Vatican offices and student volunteers from Harvard and MIT.

Organisers stressed that no firewalls will be breached or acts of computer piracy committed.

Computer hackers have forged an unlikely alliance with the Vatican (Adam Peck/PA)

Student organiser Jakub Florkiewicz, an MBA student at Harvard, said: “We’re hacking problems, not security.”