Pope Francis condemns 'barbarianism' of killing of children and civilians in Ukraine

Pope Francis waves during the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St Peter's Square Photo: AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

Pope Francis has condemned the invasion of Ukraine as he pleaded for the "unacceptable armed aggression" to stop.

Speaking to thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square for his Sunday blessing, Francis also said the killing of children and unarmed civilians was "barbaric" and with "no valid strategic reason".

He called the besieged city of Mariupol a "martyred city" and appealed for "truly secure humanitarian corridors" to allow residents to evacuate.

"In the name of God I ask you: stop this massacre!” The pope told about 25,000 people gathered in St Peter's Square.

He said Ukrainian cities risked "being reduced to cemeteries".

The pope prayed for humanitarian corridors to be kept “safe and secure” and for the end of bombings.

War entered its 18th day since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion on February 24.

It comes as nearly 125,000 civilians have been evacuated through safe-passage corridors, Ukraine’s president has said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address released Sunday: “We have already evacuated almost 125,000 people to the safe territory through humanitarian corridors.

“The main task today is Mariupol. Our convoy with humanitarian aid is two hours away from Mariupol. Only 80km (left).”

A convoy with humanitarian aid is headed to the besieged city of Mariupol, he added.

“We’re doing everything to counter occupiers who are even blocking Orthodox priests accompanying this aid, food, water and medicine. There are 100 tons of the most necessary things that Ukraine sent to its citizens,” he said.

© Evening Standard