Pope celebrates Easter Mass in packed St Peter’s Square

Francis opened Easter festivities with a tweet to his global flock: “Our faith is born on Easter morning: Jesus is alive! The experience is at the heart of the Christian message.”

Our faith is born on Easter morning: Jesus is alive! This experience is at the heart of the Christian message. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) April 1, 2018

Pilgrims from around the world and Italy gathered in the square decorated with spring flowers to hear Francis deliver the traditional “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and to the world) Easter message from the central balcony of St Peter’s Basilica.

Security precautions included bag checks and metal detector wands for everyone entering the square.