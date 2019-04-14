Pope blesses palm branches as he ushers in Holy Week

Tens of thousands of faithful gathered to attend the Mass.

Thousands filled the square (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Sprinkling holy water, Francis blessed palm fronds and olive branches clutched by pilgrims and tourists.

He watched from steps at the foot of the obelisk in the centre of the square as prelates, holding dried, braided palms, formed a circle around him.

Prelates hold palm fronds during the procession (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Palm Sunday ushers in Holy Week, which includes the Way of the Cross procession at the Colosseum to commemorate Jesus’ death.

Pope Francis celebrates Palm Sunday Mass (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

After the blessing, the pope, wearing red robes and cradling a braided palm, joined a procession to an open-air altar to celebrate Mass.

