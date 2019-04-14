Pope blesses palm branches as he ushers in Holy Week
Thousands gathered at the Vatican.
Pope Francis has celebrated Palm Sunday Mass in St Peter’s Square.
Tens of thousands of faithful gathered to attend the Mass.
Sprinkling holy water, Francis blessed palm fronds and olive branches clutched by pilgrims and tourists.
He watched from steps at the foot of the obelisk in the centre of the square as prelates, holding dried, braided palms, formed a circle around him.
Palm Sunday ushers in Holy Week, which includes the Way of the Cross procession at the Colosseum to commemorate Jesus’ death.
After the blessing, the pope, wearing red robes and cradling a braided palm, joined a procession to an open-air altar to celebrate Mass.
