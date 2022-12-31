Pope Benedict and Ireland: From cracking down on popular priests to excoriating Irish bishops, and sending in a ‘heresy hunt’

The death of Benedict XVI was not entirely unexpected at the age of 95. His passing will see many lament the loss of a ‘teaching pope’ who challenged Vatican careerists by renouncing power himself.

Some Irish Catholics are likely to evaluate his legacy as bitter-sweet. However, one of Benedict’s former students, Irish theologian Fr D. Vincent Twomey, believes he will be regarded as “one the great popes in the history of the Church”.

The softly spoken but fiercely orthodox German prelate was known as ‘God’s Rottweiler’ when he was the Vatican’s doctrinal czar at the Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith between 1981-2013. He cracked down on priests and religious who promoted Liberation theology or who challenged the Church’s teachings on contraception, married priests, women priests, LGBTQI people and the liturgy.

Critics contrast his severity towards liberals to his outreach to traditionalist Anglicans, his reintroduction of the Latin Mass, which he hoped would promote a more reverent approach to the sacraments, and his willingness to countenance a return of the schismatic Lefebvrists into the fold.

According to Fr Twomey, Benedict was “unobtrusively saintly”. Apart from being a “brilliant lecturer”, he remained all through his life, “a simple, humble man of God, who valued human friendship”.

The first German pope in 1,000 years succeeded John Paul II. His eight-year papacy (2005-2013) saw a spate of popular Irish priests censured, including Fr Brian D’Arcy, Fr Tony Flannery and theologian Fr Sean Fagan, in 2008. Such heavy-handed tactics alienated many of the Irish faithful.

Pope Benedict’s announcement in February 2013 that he was resigning the papacy was arguably his most radical act. It paves the way for future popes to stand back when age or infirmity precludes them from carrying out their functions with the strength and purpose required.

As pope, the former professor, who published or contributed to over 60 books between 1963 and 2013, was a weak administrator. The 2012 Vatileaks scandal revealed the dysfunctionality of the Curia. He was shocked by the betrayal and treachery and knew he did not have the resolve to reform the Curia. “In reality I am more of a professor, a person who reflects and meditates on spiritual questions,” Benedict said after his resignation.

Clerical abuse cast a shadow over Benedict’s papacy. But he did herald a significant shift from his predecessor, John Paul II, notably in the disciplining of abuser priests and in meeting victims of clerical abuse. In 2006, less than a year after becoming pope, Benedict disciplined Fr Marcial Maciel, founder of the conservative Legionaries of Christ. The Mexican was a protégé of John Paul II, and the Polish pontiff turned a blind eye to his predilection for drugs, his abuse of seminarians, and his fathering of a number of children with mistresses.

According to Vincent Doyle, who founded Coping International, which campaigns on behalf of the children of priests, it was Benedict who sought to assist these children. The guidelines he implemented in relation to priests’ children were a “monumental step” in safeguarding these minors and “a mark of the character of the man”. Doyle, the son of a priest, told Independent.ie he would be “eternally grateful” to Benedict for that.

In March 2010, Benedict wrote his Pastoral Letter to the Catholics of Ireland in which he criticised the country’s bishops over their handling of clerical child sexual abuse. The letter was sent in the wake of the Ryan Report, which investigated Ireland’s religious-run industrial schools, and the Murphy Report on the mishandling of clerical child sexual abuse in the archdiocese of Dublin.

According to Fr Twomey, Benedict was “deeply concerned about the state of the Irish Church, and not just with regard to the abuse scandals” and he “did his utmost to address the causes of the abuse and to indicate a way forward”.

In his letter, Benedict said he shared the Irish faithful’s “dismay” and “sense of betrayal” on “learning of these sinful and criminal acts and the way Church authorities in Ireland dealt with them”.

He also announced a visitation, led by cardinals from the US, Britain and Canada, to investigate Irish dioceses, seminaries and religious congregations. It was a public rap on the knuckles. It was later criticised as a ‘heresy hunt’ which failed to provide a roadmap for the most obvious challenges, the decline in practice and vocations.

It was during Benedict’s papacy that the then taoiseach, Enda Kenny, excoriated the Church in the Dáil following the publication of the Cloyne Report in 2011. Mr Kenny said the report’s findings showed the “dysfunction, the disconnection, the elitism that dominates the Vatican today”.

Later that year, the Government announced it would close the Irish Embassy to the Vatican, ostensibly to save money. The move marked an all-time low in relations between Ireland and the Holy See.

When he retired in 2013, Benedict said he would keep a low profile at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery in Vatican City. He continued writing on theological matters. Sadly, some of those writings were exploited to shore up opposition to Pope Francis.

“For most of his public life, he was under attack for being a thorn in the flesh of many contemporaries. He bore it all with heroic patience and equanimity. In a word, he was magnanimous,” Fr Twomey said. “It will come as no surprise to me, if in the future, he will be declared a Doctor of the Church.”