Pope Benedict and Ireland: From cracking down on popular priests to excoriating Irish bishops, and sending in a ‘heresy hunt’

Sarah Mac Donald

Pope Benedict XVI meets President Mary McAleese in the Vatican in 2007. Picture: AP Expand

Pope Benedict XVI meets President Mary McAleese in the Vatican in 2007. Picture: AP

The death of Benedict XVI was not entirely unexpected at the age of 95. His passing will see many lament the loss of a ‘teaching pope’ who challenged Vatican careerists by renouncing power himself.

Some Irish Catholics are likely to evaluate his legacy as bitter-sweet. However, one of Benedict’s former students, Irish theologian Fr D. Vincent Twomey, believes he will be regarded as “one the great popes in the history of the Church”.

