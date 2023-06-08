Pope awake after spending first night in hospital following surgery
Associated Press reporters
Pope Francis is awake after a good first night in hospital following a three-hour operation to remove intestinal scar tissue and repair a hernia in his abdominal wall.
Latest World News
Pope awake after spending first night in hospital following surgery
Breaking | Knife attacker injures several people, including children, in French Alpine town
Three people rescued after giant inflatable duck drifts out to sea
Three people rescued after giant inflatable duck drifts out to sea
LATEST | US and Canadian cities engulfed in choking smog from out-of-control wildfires
Bob’s Burgers and Arrested Development actor arrested over part in January 6 Capitol riot
Arctic may have summers with no sea ice sooner than projected – even if emissions are curbed, study finds
Pope undergoes three-hour surgery to repair hernia
Prince Harry was emboldened for second day in court – but failed to land a significant punch
Vladimir Putin claims Kyiv carried out ‘barbaric’ war crime of destroying dam at the suggestion of the West
Top Stories
Kerry chip shop closes after 43-years – ‘It’s so upsetting saying goodbye to customers’
Breaking | West Ham confirm Declan Rice will leave the club: ‘We offered him £200,000 a week 18 months ago and he turned it down’
The Indo Daily: Break Point – Tramore Tennis Club turmoil after revelations of coach’s conviction
First golf, now football? Saudi Arabia’s grand plan and the 72 hours that changed everything
Latest NewsMore
Breaking | Alexis Mac Allister signs for Liverpool
Sarah, Duchess of York moved to tears by Eugenie’s baby name tribute
Arnold on Netflix review: Schwarzenegger’s charm has never faded
Pope awake after spending first night in hospital following surgery
Trina Cleary funeral: ‘Celebration of life’ to take place today for cancer campaigner (38)
Ukrainian diary: ‘Response to dam bombing shows why we have no faith in the UN’
Breaking | Knife attacker injures several people, including children, in French Alpine town
Breaking | West Ham confirm Declan Rice will leave the club: ‘We offered him £200,000 a week 18 months ago and he turned it down’
Pink’s daughter sings on stage during UK opening night of Summer Carnival tour
Ireland's 7-day weather forecast (8th of June - 14th of June)