Pompeo wraps up fresh visit to North Korea amid denuclearisation drive

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has wrapped up his fourth visit to North Korea after meeting Kim Jong Un amid efforts to persuade him to give up his nuclear weapons.

Mr Pompeo tweeted on his arrival in Seoul that he had met Mr Kim and that they “continue to make progress on agreements made at Singapore Summit”.

Had a good trip to #Pyongyang to meet with Chairman Kim. We continue to make progress on agreements made at Singapore Summit. Thanks for hosting me and my team @StateDept pic.twitter.com/mufyOKkDLw — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) October 7, 2018

He said: “Thanks for hosting me and my team.”

Mr Pompeo had flown to Pyongyang from Tokyo after talks with Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe during which he pledged the Trump administration would coordinate and unify its strategy for denuclearisation with allies.

Japan has been wary of the initiative, but South Korea has embraced it.

