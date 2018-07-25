News World News

Wednesday 25 July 2018

Pompeo: I warned Russia about election meddling

The US Secretary of State was giving evidence to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee (Susan Walsh/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said he personally told top Russian officials that there would be “severe consequences” for any interference in US elections or the American democratic process.

Mr Pompeo told members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that he had made the warning clear to Russia in multiple meetings and conversations.

Mr Pompeo made the comment in response to pointed questions about details of President Donald Trump’s one-on-one meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin last week in Finland.

US President Donald Trump met Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Helsinki (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Both Republican and Democratic members of the committee demanded details from Mr Pompeo about the summit for which the White House has offered only vague outlines.

Republican committee chairman Bob Corker opened the hearing by saying Mr Pompeo was appearing before senators who have “serious doubts” over Mr Trump and his foreign policy.

