News World News

Tuesday 16 October 2018

Pompeii discovery casts doubt on date of Vesuvius eruption

An inscription carries the equivalent date of October 17 AD 79, supporting the idea that the eruption occurred a week later rather than on August 23.

Archaeologist at the Pompeii archaeological site (Ciro Fusco/ANSA via AP)
Archaeologist at the Pompeii archaeological site (Ciro Fusco/ANSA via AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

New excavations in the ancient buried city of Pompeii have yielded a charcoal inscription apparently dating the eruption of Mount Vesuvius to October of AD 79, two months later than originally thought.

Culture minister Alberto Bonisoli was on hand for the announcement in Pompeii, where earlier this month archaeologists revealed a richly painted garden scene in a home that was unearthed during excavations of a new sector of the vast site.

ipanews_c5da3e96-a066-43e5-ae79-3622e3e6aa45_embedded1336242
An archaeologist checks inscriptions on a wall during new excavations at the Pompeii archaeological site (Ciro Fusco/ANSA via AP)

The carbon inscription, found in a home, carries the equivalent date of October 17, and supports the idea that the eruption occurred a week later, rather than August 23 as had previously been thought.

Mr Bonisoli said the “extraordinary” discovery was important for science, history and art – and for showing off Italian expertise.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News