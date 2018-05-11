Pompeii dig finds trace of ancient racehorse

Pompeii officials displayed a cast of the horse, which appeared to have been lying on its left flank when it died.

The site of the dig in Pompeii near Naples, Southern Italy (Cesare Abbate/ANSA via AP)

Naples daily Il Mattino quoted archaeologist Greta Stefani as saying the shape of the horse was represented by a vacuum, created by the decay of organic material.

Pompeii director Massimo Osanna said the animal was a thoroughbred likely to have been used for races, not farm work.