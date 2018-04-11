Polls open in presidential election in Azerbaijan

Voting began on Wednesday in the oil-rich Caspian Sea nation where incumbent Ilham Aliyev is expected to win by a landslide, extending his 15-year rule.

The election that had been due in the autumn was moved up to April. Officials said the move was made because the country would be busy with various high-profile events in late 2018.

Mr Aliyev has led the country since 2003, when he succeeded his father. Surveys put support for him at over 80%.