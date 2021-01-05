Polls open for key Senate runoffs in Georgia

Georgia voters have begun casting their ballots to determine which party will control the US Senate.

Polls for the runoffs opened at 7am on Tuesday and are scheduled to close at 7pm.

The results will have huge implications on president-elect Joe Biden’s ability to pass his legislative agenda on matters such as the pandemic, health care, taxation, energy and the environment.

Democrats need to win both races for a 50-50 Senate, which would allow vice president-elect Kamala Harris to tilt the chamber to Democrats with the tie-breaking vote.

Mr Ossoff is facing David Perdue, while Mr Warnock is challenging Republican senator Kelly Loeffler and trying to become the state’s first black senator.

More than three million Georgians have already voted either early in-person or with absentee ballots. That is more than 60% of the nearly five million who voted in November’s presidential election.

