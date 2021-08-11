Polish ruling party loses majority amid rift over controversial media bill

Poland’s ruling right-wing party has lost its parliamentary majority after a small coalition partner announced it was leaving amid a rift over legislation it views as an attack on media freedom.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki kicked the head of the Agreement party, Jaroslaw Gowin, a deputy prime minister, out of the government on Tuesday.

Mr Gowin’s party said on Wednesday that it was formally leaving the governing coalition, meaning the ruling party, Law and Justice, has lost its slim majority in parliament.

A vote is expected later on the bill at the centre of the dispute, which would prevent non-European owners from having controlling stakes in Polish media companies.

The legislation is widely viewed as a effort to silence an independent US-owned television broadcaster that is critical of the government.

It would push American company Discovery to sell its controlling stake in TVN, a network with many channels that operates Poland’s news station TVN24 and has a flagship evening news programme watched daily by millions.