News World News

Monday 14 January 2019

Polish mayor dies after stabbing on stage at charity event

Gdansk mayor Pawel Adamowicz was attacked on stage by an ex-convict.

Mayor Pawel Adamowicz addresses a rally in Gdansk (Wojciech Strozyk/AP)
Mayor Pawel Adamowicz addresses a rally in Gdansk (Wojciech Strozyk/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Gdansk mayor Pawel Adamowicz has died from stab wounds a day after being attacked on stage by an ex-convict at a charity event, Poland’s health minister said.

Lukasz Szumowski said the doctors who were fighting to save Mr Adamowicz’s life informed him the mayor had died.

ipanews_26a7e078-7983-46ba-8581-2e3fd9fdae17_embedded1728276
Mayor Pawel Adamowicz, right, speaks to an audience shortly before he was stabbed in Gdansk (Anna Rezulak/KFP/AP)

Prosecutors said the man accused of stabbing the mayor is being investigated on suspicion of attempted murder and will also be subjected to a psychiatric examination.

They are also looking into the level of security at Sunday’s public event, which was the 27th annual festive collection for a popular charity.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News