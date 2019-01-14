Polish mayor dies after stabbing on stage at charity event

Gdansk mayor Pawel Adamowicz has died from stab wounds a day after being attacked on stage by an ex-convict at a charity event, Poland’s health minister said.

Gdansk mayor Pawel Adamowicz has died from stab wounds a day after being attacked on stage by an ex-convict at a charity event, Poland’s health minister said.

Lukasz Szumowski said the doctors who were fighting to save Mr Adamowicz’s life informed him the mayor had died.

Mayor Pawel Adamowicz, right, speaks to an audience shortly before he was stabbed in Gdansk (Anna Rezulak/KFP/AP)

Prosecutors said the man accused of stabbing the mayor is being investigated on suspicion of attempted murder and will also be subjected to a psychiatric examination.

They are also looking into the level of security at Sunday’s public event, which was the 27th annual festive collection for a popular charity.

Press Association