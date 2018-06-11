News World News

Monday 11 June 2018

Polish man convicted of kidnapping British model in Italy

Lukasz Herba was jailed for more than 16 years over the kidnapping of Chloe Ayling.

Video evidence of British model Chloe Ayling is played in court during Lukasz Herba’s trial (AP)
Video evidence of British model Chloe Ayling is played in court during Lukasz Herba’s trial (AP)

By Associated Press reporter

An Italian court has convicted a Polish man of kidnapping British model Chloe Ayling for ransom, and sentenced him to 16 years and nine months in prison.

Prosecutors in the case of Lukasz Herba said Ms Ayling was drugged and kidnapped after she showed up at a Milan address for a modelling job, then held for six days at a farmhouse in the neighbouring Piedmont region before being released at the British consulate in Milan.

ipanews_7ecf1bb9-a256-4492-9dac-762aeb4ea3b2_embedded236951089
Lukasz Herba was jailed for 16 years and nine months (AP)

Defendant Herba, 30, had claimed Ms Ayling agreed to the scheme to boost her career.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News