Police visit Moscow cinema showing banned film The Death Of Stalin

The Culture Ministry this week rescinded a permit allowing British writer-director Armando Iannucci’s The Death Of Stalin to be shown in cinemas after communists and others criticised it as a mockery of Russian history.

Moscow police did not immediately declare the purpose of their visit to the Pioner theatre, but it followed the ministry’s warning that the cinema could face sanctions in line with the law.

Views from a screening in Moscow https://t.co/yOsaul0CTa — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) January 25, 2018

Pioner had ignored the decision and started screening the film on Thursday.