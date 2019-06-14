Police video shows man falling from Tulsa bridge after chase

Video from a police body camera shows a shooting suspect falling about 30 feet from an Oklahoma bridge as he fled from officers.

A Tulsa police news release says officers responding to reports of someone shooting at a motorist from a car on April 30 followed the vehicle on to Interstate 244.

The vehicle then crashed into a barrier.

Police say Damico Taylor, of Sand Springs, ran from the car to the wall and climbed over.

The video released on Thursday shows Taylor hanging from the wall until he either releases or loses his grip.

The unidentified officer then ran to the concrete ditch beneath the bridge, where Taylor said “everything” hurts.

Police said in the news release that Taylor fractured his skull.

Press Association