Police use tear gas to protect LGBT parade in Poland

Polish police used tear gas and a water cannon against right-wing extremists who were trying to block the first equality parade held in the city of Lublin in eastern Poland.

Polish police used tear gas and a water cannon against right-wing extremists who were trying to block the first equality parade held in the city of Lublin in eastern Poland.

More than 1,000 lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights activists gathered for the parade, while around 300 right-wing opponents stood in their way.

Police uses tear gas to stop the counter-protest (Maciek Luczniewski/AP)

Police used tear gas, concussion grenades and high-pressured water to disperse the protesters who responded by pelting officers with stones.

The colourful parade then proceeded undisturbed.

On Friday, Lublin’s Court of Appeals had overruled a ban by the city’s mayor who had cited security concerns as his reasons for wanting both the parade and counter-protest stopped.

Press Association