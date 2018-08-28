Authorities in the US state of Texas are trying to find a woman who was captured on video ringing a doorbell in the middle of the night.

Police trying to solve riddle of barefoot woman who rang doorbell during night

It happened early on Friday in Montgomery when a resident shared the video with the sheriff’s office.

The video shows a barefoot young woman wearing a T-shirt and what could be broken restraints around her wrists.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating the suspicious incident that occurred in Montgomery, Texas.... Posted by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, August 26, 2018

The woman was gone before the resident got to the door.

The sheriff’s office says it has received numerous reports that the woman is a missing person.

However, authorities have not verified that.

Press Association