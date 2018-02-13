Police ‘seeking bribery charges’ for Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu

The reported recommendations on Tuesday night do not immediately threaten Mr Netanyahu, but they are deeply embarrassing and could fuel calls for him to step aside.

For months, police have been investigating two cases. In one probe, Mr Netanyahu reportedly received over 100,000 US dollars in gifts from Hollywood mogul Arnon Milchan and other wealthy supporters.

The other is over secret talks with the publisher of a major Israeli newspaper in which Mr Netanyahu allegedly requested positive coverage in exchange for reining in a free pro-Netanyahu daily.