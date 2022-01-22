Police searching for monkeys who escaped after truck crashed on motorway

Several monkeys escaped from a truck in rural Pennsylvania after a crash

Several monkeys are on the loose in rural Pennsylvania after a truck carrying about 100 of the animals crashed on a highway.

Pennsylvania State Police revealed that a pickup truck that was carrying the monkeys in an enclosed trailer was collided with a dump truck, prompting four of the animals to escape.

The animals carried in the trailer were cynomolgus monkeys, which are often used in research and can cost as much as $10,000 each.

They were being transported to a lab in Florida when the crash took place at around 3.20pm on Friday on Route 54 close to Interstate 80 in Montour County, according to state police.

The crash happened about 150 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

There were no injuries reported but both police and state wildlife officials came to the scene of the crash as the search for the escaped monkeys stretched into the night.

State police spokeswoman Lauren Lesher said that two of the monkeys had been located but not captured as of Friday night, according to The New York Times.

The other two monkeys were still on the loose.